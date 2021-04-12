JetBlue’s hopes of launching London transatlantic flights later this year took a major step forward on Monday (19 April) after the CAA gave its plans the go-ahead.

The US carrier has become the first to be issued a scheduled foreign carrier permit by the authority since UK’s departure from the EU at the start of the year.



JetBlue has, for some time, been seeking an in at one of London’s airports; earlier this month, it was revealed JetBlue had secured 270 slots at Heathrow Terminal 2 for its proposed New York JFK and Boston services.

It is understood JetBlue had previously secured slots at Gatwick and Stansted too.

The airline has also recently revealed details of its economy and premium cabins for its transatlantic flights, as well as details of the service it will offer onboard.