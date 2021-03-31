A range of breaks are available for agents to book clients now

Just Go! Holidays and National Holidays will offer a range of breaks this autumn featuring trips onboard the Flying Scotman.

The iconic steam train will operate on the mid-Norfolk Railway for the first time this October, offering autumnal countryside views.



“We know that going forward, experiences and making memories are going to be key drivers when booking holidays," said JG Travel Group trade sales manager Claire Dutton.



"The Flying Scotsman is an iconic steam train and travelling on it is something many customers would like to experience once in their lifetime.



"We have options with both Just Go! Holidays and National Holidays, ensuring pick up points around the UK.

"However, as it is only visiting the heritage Mid-Norfolk Railway for a limited period in October, early booking is essential and now is the time for agents to start promoting it."