Freeth said he wanted JG to be the first brand or group to come to agents' minds for domestic (Credit: Artur Kraft / Unsplash)

New JG Travel Group boss Andy Freeth has vowed to "beef up" the group’s trade team over the coming weeks and months in anticipation of growing demand from agents for domestic product.

Freeth said that following JG’s acquisition of National Holidays last year, he expected the group’s total business through the trade to increase from a current base of just over 10%.



JG swooped for National in July following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group (SLG), with trade sales manager Claire Dutton and sales and yield director Matt Herbert joining from SLG to spearhead JG’s trade activity.



"We need to be the first brand or business that springs to agents’ minds when a customer comes in for a domestic break," said Freeth.