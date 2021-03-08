JG Travel Group has been appointed official travel partner for a new live Mamma Mia! show this summer.

The event will be held over 13-30 August at Harewood House in west Yorkshire.



JG will be offering a range of two and three-day coach breaks through its Just Go! Holidays and National Holidays brands.



Breaks will go on sale through the trade on Wednesday (17 March) from 10am.



It will be the first time the hit musical has been performed in the open air.



Claire Dutton, JG trade sales manager, said: "This is set to be an incredible event and for many customers, being able to enjoy a hit musical outdoors will really appeal.



"We’ve secured great ticket availability and putting coach inclusive breaks on sale through both our Just Go! Holidays and National Holidays brands means agents from all over the country can promote them."