JG Travel Group has added new Polar Express train trips to its portfolio for Christmas 2021 to meet demand from families.

The Polar Express will run on the Cholsey & Wallingford Railway in Oxfordshire for the first time this festive season with two-day breaks priced from £139pp.

National Holidays is offering four new dates with pick-up points in the north of England and sister brand Just Go! Holidays will also feature a departure for the first time, opening it up for agents across the south of England to sell.

JG Travel is chartering the entire train for these dates to ensure “as much capacity as possible” for clients.

Children will get the chance to meet the conductor, a troop of singing chefs as well as waiting for the arrival of Father Christmas. The coach break also includes a visit to London for some festive shopping.