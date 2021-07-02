Hardy will take up the role on 2 August

The JG Travel Group has appointed Neil Hardy as director of marketing and e-commerce.

Hardy will join from his current role as head of omni-channel at Mid-counties Co-op. Prior to that he was marketing and digital director at the Specialist Leisure Group.

Reporting to JG’s chief executive Andy Freeth, Hardy will be responsible for the marketing, digital and studio teams.

Commenting on his appointment, Hardy said he was "looking forward to working with the team to accelerate the marketing and e-commerce strategy".

Freeth said: "I am delighted to welcome Neil to our executive team. He will play a pivotal role in ensuring The JG Travel Group meets its strategic objectives through the optimisation of marketing performance, specifically through digital."

