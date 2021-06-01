The brochures come following a rise in demand for festive breaks

JG Travel Group has launched a collection of stand-alone brochures for its Just GO! Holidays and National Holidays brands.

The move comes as demand continues to grow for breaks in the run up to and during the Christmas and New Year period.

December bookings for Just Go! Holidays are currently up 241% compared to the same time in 2019.

Each brochure offers a range of themes, destinations and durations, including the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Gary Barlow live in Liverpool and festive market trips in the UK and Europe.

A range of family options are also available through the National Holidays brand, including Cinderella the Musical in London, Christmas Nights at Edinburgh Zoo and A Cadbury Christmas and Festive Safari.

The Just Go! brochure features 128 breaks and the National Holidays brochure features 176 getaways.

Claire Dutton, trade sales manager at The JG Travel Group said: "We know how important Christmas will be this year, as customers look to make up for lost time with their friends and family.

"Demand through agents continues to be high and these brochures aim to inspire them about all the unique festive options that are available through our brands."

Brochures will be distributed over the coming days. A PDF is also available on the agents’ websites.