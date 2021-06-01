Bordessa Holidays’ head of cruise Jo Guest will replace Phil Shipman at Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts, the brands have confirmed.

Guest joins as business development manager and will represent the brands’ operations in Greece and Spain, with Shipman heading to Classic Collection as part of a restructure of its trade team.



She will join Sani and Ikos’s UK regional sales team, working alongside Lee Barker and Andrea Keeble to represent the two brands in the UK market.



Guest will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with agents; this will include driving engagement with the Sani & Ikos Travel Group portal, and helping agents grow their business with the group.