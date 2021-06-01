I write this with palpable excitement as we see our UK cruises restart after a year I’m sure we all want to forget.

I never thought I would feel so emotional about the sound of a ship’s horn, the sight of a beautiful white vessel turning the corner of the Solent, or the taste of the sea air – but my senses are on fire as I know how much this means to us all.





I often talk about the solidarity and resilience of this industry, and never before has it been so tested. But we have stood hand-in-hand through this pandemic and, while it isn’t over yet, the green shoots are blossoming into flowers for us all as holidays start happening again.



I want to take the opportunity to thank all our travel partners and colleagues from the bottom of my heart for their support and dedication as we have all navigated this unprecedented journey.



I speak on behalf of my Clia colleagues when I say we are so grateful and so excited to share the excitement of our domestic cruise restart with you all.



And what an interesting restart. So many of us are offering round-Britain cruises for the first time – and it’s such a powerful proposition for consumers.



I know I’m biased, but honestly, there really couldn’t be a more perfect or luxurious staycation than a cruise round our beautiful shores.



And with some staycation firms reporting being more than 90% booked for the summer months, it’s no secret holidaymakers are finding it increasingly tricky to find somewhere to book in the UK this year. Well, we think we have the answer.



It really got me thinking about the value inherent in a cruise. It truly is one of the most glamorous ways to explore the British Isles this summer.



With fully inclusive cruise lines, like Celebrity, one of the massive benefits of a staycation at sea is that everything gets taken care of – gorgeous accommodation, gourmet-quality food, West End-style entertainment, your favourite drinks, speedy Wi-Fi and tips are all included in the price.



It means you don’t have to worry about booking somewhere to stay, places to eat or nabbing the last parking space at the beach as it’s all included. Plus with a cruise, you get multiple staycations in one luxury trip and don’t have to pack and unpack more than once.



So, if you haven’t booked a staycation at sea for your customers yet, I urge you to consider it. What better way to test out cruise for the first time than on our own beautiful shores while we wait for the world to open up again? I’m booked, and I can’t wait to make up for all those missed celebrations this past year with my friends and family.



And, let’s face it, we all deserve a touch of luxury in our lives right now, that holiday we’ve been dreaming of – the smell of the sea, the taste of a delicious meal you haven’t had to cook yourself, the sight of a crimson sunset while you clink glasses with your friends and family, the touch of intuitive service, and the sound of that ship horn.



What more could you want? “Someday” is definitely here.



Jo Rzymowska is vice-president and managing director EMEA at Celebrity Cruises