Bevan has been responsible for dnata Travel Group's UK brands for the past three-and-a-half years

Bevan has been responsible for dnata Travel Group's UK brands for the past three-and-a-half years

Gold Medal parent dnata has promoted UK lead John Bevan to a new global role, which will see him relocate to Dubai.

Bevan, dnata Travel Group’s Europe chief executive, will succeed Steve Allen as divisional senior vice-president at dnata Travel Group from 1 June.



Reporting to Allen, he will assume responsibility for all of dnata’s global travel brands across leisure, trade, technology, corporate and destination management.



A search for Bevan’s replacement, to oversee dnata Travel Group’s UK brands, is under way.



"I’m very excited by the opportunity to work with the wider dnata family and to support them in delivering our strategy to emerge stronger from the pandemic," said Bevan.