Former Tui UK and STA Travel chief John Constable will join Titan Travel as chief executive on 21 June.

Titan managing director Andy Squirrell and chief financial officer Steve Jenkins will report into Constable, who joins from Helloworld where he held the role of executive group general manager.

"Titan Travel is a hugely respected business in the escorted touring sector and wider travel industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining the team later this month," said Constable.

"I look forward to working with everyone in the business to further develop its offering and provide customers with exceptional travel moments around the world in this exciting and challenging new era of travel."