John Warr, Wendy Wu Tours’ global sales director, has left the business “to pursue new opportunities”.
The escorted touring specialist operator confirmed the departure of Warr, who has been with the company for seven years, on Friday (17 September).
Glen Mintrim, Wendy Wu chief executive, will provide “executive oversight” of its global sales and business development teams following Warr’s departure.
In a statement announcing his decision to leave, Warr said his time at Wendy Wu had been “incredibly rewarding, both in a professional and personal capacity” and he thanked trade partners for “many wonderful relationships”
Warr said he was looking forward to “continuing and developing these relationships” with his next – unnamed – venture.
“I leave an iconic brand which I’ll miss however I’m now looking forward to this next phase in my career,” he added.
Founder Wendy Wu said the business was “so grateful for John’s leadership, dedication and passion”.
“I am so proud of everything John has achieved, both in and out of the business, and fully respect his decision to pursue new opportunities,” she said.
“John is an inspiration to me, as well as everyone in the business, and so it goes without saying that John will always be part of the Wendy Wu Tours family, with the door always wide open for him.”
Mintrim added: “During John’s seven-year tenure with us, John has built a fantastic global sales, reservations and business development team, spanning the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
“John has been instrumental in the growth of Wendy Wu Tours, pioneering the development and implementation of the company’s online travel agents’ portal as well as setting up, developing, and growing the Wendy Wu Agents’ Facebook platform, now highly regarded as one of the most utilised and informative social media channels in the travel industry. John will be highly missed by everyone on the team.”