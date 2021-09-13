The escorted touring specialist operator confirmed the departure of Warr, who has been with the company for seven years, on Friday (17 September).

Glen Mintrim, Wendy Wu chief executive, will provide “executive oversight” of its global sales and business development teams following Warr’s departure.

In a statement announcing his decision to leave, Warr said his time at Wendy Wu had been “incredibly rewarding, both in a professional and personal capacity” and he thanked trade partners for “many wonderful relationships”

Warr said he was looking forward to “continuing and developing these relationships” with his next – unnamed – venture.

“I leave an iconic brand which I’ll miss however I’m now looking forward to this next phase in my career,” he added.

Founder Wendy Wu said the business was “so grateful for John’s leadership, dedication and passion”.