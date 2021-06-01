The prime minister has said 2021 will be a “difficult” year for travel, despite confirming his hopes of scrapping quarantine for double-jabbed Britons.

Boris Johnson praised the vaccine rollout but told TV news channels: “When it comes to travel, we will certainly be looking at that, but I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel.

"There will be hassle, there will be delays I’m afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in."

He said he was "looking at" an exemption from quarantine for people who have had both vaccinations but said: "I want to stress the emphasis is going to be on making sure that we can protect the country from the virus coming back in."