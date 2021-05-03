Johnson reiterated comments made by health secretary Matt Hancock on Monday (17 May) about UK residents not travelling to amber countries, such as Spain, Greece and France, for holidays despite this week’s reopening of international travel.



During a visit to a vaccination centre in London, Johnson said countries on the amber list were “not somewhere you should be going on holiday” and they should only be visited for “some pressing family or urgent business reason”.

“If they have to go to an amber list country, bear in mind that you will have to self-isolate, you’ll have to take tests and do your passenger locator form and all the rest of it, but you also have to self-isolate for 10 days when you get back,” added Johnson.