A four-week delay to the lifting of all Covid restrictions in England has been announced by Boris Johnson.

In a Downing Street press conference on Monday evening (14 June), the prime minister confirmed the government’s “roadmap to freedom” would be delayed from 21 June to 19 July.

The decision follows around 38,000 new coronavirus infections in England in the seven days to 9 June, according to Public Health England.

Johnson said the Delta variant had fuelled a surge in new Covid cases - growing by 64% per week and doubling in the worst affected areas.

He told the public it was “sensible to wait just a little longer” to end all restrictions.

“We’ve obviously faced a very difficult choice – we can keep going, even though there is a real possibility that the virus can outrun the vaccine and thousands more deaths would ensue that could otherwise have been avoided - or otherwise, we can give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them,” he added.

By 19 July, Johnson said the government was aiming to “have double-jabbed two-thirds of the adult population” and have offered every adult their first vaccine dose.