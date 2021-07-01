Prime minster says government will be "setting out the details" of plans to axe quarantine for fully vaccinated amber arrivals "in the next few days"

Boris Johnson has said the government would be "setting out the details over the course of the next few days" for its plans to allow fully-vaccinated Britons to avoid quarantine when returning from an amber list country.

The prime minister said he is "very confident" the UK’s vaccination programme will enable Brits to travel abroad this summer - describing having both vaccine jabs as "a liberator".

"There’s no doubt that once you have got two jabs you are in a much better position," Johnson told Sky News. "Everybody who is frustrated about travel over the summer, double jabs will be a liberator."

He further stressed that international travel this year will "not be like every other [year]" due to Covid-19 and people shouldn’t expect overseas tourism to be "hassle-free".