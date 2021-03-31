Johnson has hinted cheaper tests could be used to lessen the financial burden to those looking to travel overseas (Credit: Medakit)

Johnson has hinted cheaper tests could be used to lessen the financial burden to those looking to travel overseas (Credit: Medakit)

Boris Johnson has hinted at allowing travel to resume using cheaper, more readily available testing options.

International travel is expected to restart over the coming months, governed by a new risk-based traffic light regime.

Arrivals from red list countries will likely have to test negative before departing for England.

They will then have to complete 10 days’ self-isolation in a government-approved hotel quarantine facility, as well as mandatory tests on days two and eight of their quarantine.

Those arriving from amber destinations will be subject to the same rules, it is thought, with the only differences being that they will be able to complete their 10 days’ self-isolation at home – and will be able to use the government’s test to release scheme to cut this requirement to five days with another test.

Arrivals from green list countries, meanwhile, are expected to be able to return to the UK and be subject only to a testing requirement.

Further details of the scheme, confirmed by Johnson on Easter Monday (5 April), are expected in the full report of the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which Johnson said on Monday was now due later this week rather than 12 April as previously though.