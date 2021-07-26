Johnson’s comments, in which he refuted the current rules were overcomplicated, came during a visit to Airbus’s new headquarters in Stevenage on Monday (2 August), just a day after Sunak’s comments – addressed to the PM in a letter – made national headlines at the weekend and into this week.



In his letter, Sunak warned the PM the rules risked further damage to the UK economy and its travel and tourism sector, as well as what remains of another heavily truncated summer holiday season – one during which many travel firms will now face a fight for survival.



Quizzed by reporters on the prospect of a new "amber watchlist", which would in effect create sixth traffic light category along with green, green watchlist, amber, "amber plus" and red, Johnson said balancing risk against people’s freedoms would be key.