Johnson made the comments during a government Covid briefing on Monday (19 July), appearing via video link from his self-isolation at Chequers after he was "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app at the weekend.



"Some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination," said Johnson.



"There are already countries that require you to be double-jabbed as a condition of quarantine-free travel, and I’m afraid that list seems likely to grow."



Johnson’s comments came as quarantine was eased for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from amber list countries, with the exception of France – which has been excluded from the new rules.



All arrivals from France, from Monday, will continue to be required to self-isolate for 10 days and to submit to tests on days two and eight of their return, even if they are fully vaccinated.