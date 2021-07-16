Prime minister Boris Johnson has stressed more countries will likely demand evidence of full vaccination for quarantine-free travel.
Johnson made the comments during a government Covid briefing on Monday (19 July), appearing via video link from his self-isolation at Chequers after he was "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app at the weekend.
"Some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination," said Johnson.
"There are already countries that require you to be double-jabbed as a condition of quarantine-free travel, and I’m afraid that list seems likely to grow."
Johnson’s comments came as quarantine was eased for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from amber list countries, with the exception of France – which has been excluded from the new rules.
All arrivals from France, from Monday, will continue to be required to self-isolate for 10 days and to submit to tests on days two and eight of their return, even if they are fully vaccinated.
Johnson, who appeared alongside chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Vam-Tam, was asked by a member of the public – Toby from Sutton Coldfield – about recognition of vaccines administered abroad.
The prime minister said the government wasworking with partners around the world to understand the efficacy of their vaccines and have mutual recognition.
Van-Tam added: "If you’ve had a good vaccine in another country, then that vaccine is going to be just as good for you and give you just as much protection as the vaccines we are giving people here in the UK.
"There is a great deal of awareness among my policy colleagues about this and there is a lot of work going on to sort this out. But it has to be done in a rational and careful way, and has to be fair for all and we’re working as hard as we can to get there."