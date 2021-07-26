It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson said he wanted "simple" and "user-friendly rules" in regards to travel during the pandemic.

His comments came during a visit to Airbus’s new headquarters in Stevenage on Monday (2 August), just a day after the chancellor’s comments – addressed to the PM in a letter – made national headlines at the weekend and into this week.

The BBC, citing "government sources", report that no new categories will be added to the traffic light system.

The amber watchlist would have warned people when a destination was at risk of a sudden shift from amber to red, which would require UK nationals and residents to quarantine in a hotel - at their own cost of £1,750 - on their return to the country.

But according to The Guardian, after a revolt in the cabinet and backlash from the travel industry, Johnson dropped the plans.