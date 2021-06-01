Prime minister Boris Johnson has said there is a "real opportunity" to open up overseas leisure travel for those who have had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

His comments came after he was asked about German chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion the EU should quarantine arrivals from the UK owing to the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Aldershot’s New Normandy Barracks, Johnson said: "I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab.

"If you look at it, we’ve got more than 60% of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83% have had one jab, we’re really getting through it now.

"I’m not going to claim that this summer, for travel purposes, is going to be like any other summer. I don’t want to cast a pall over things but, as I said the other day, it will be different."