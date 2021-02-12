Hopes of a date for return to international travel look to be dashed

Boris Johnson is not expected give a firm date for the resumption of international travel when he details his roadmap for ending lockdown restrictions on Monday.

The prime minister will this afternoon (22 February) set out his plan to ease Covid restrictions in the coming months in the Commons at 3.30pm.

Some parts of the industry have been calling for a firm date for the resumption of international travel, however, The Guardian says this is unlikely.

The newspaper quotes a government source saying it is unlikely there will be any set time for changes to the rules on international travel or home working.

The paper quotes the source as saying that “much of that is still dependent on factors outside our control”.

The government plans to offer all adults a vaccination by the end of July, making foreign travel potentially possible, although other countries will have to agree this.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports restrictions on leaving the local area will be lifted on 29 March, although the government has given no guidance on whether staycations will be allowed.