Boris Johnson says he will be firm on new travel restrictions

The government has signalled more hesitation in opening up travel, warning it will place more countries in red and amber categories if necessary.

Speaking to journalists during a school visit ahead of tomorrow’s expected travel update, Boris Johnson said: “I want you to know we will have no hesitation in moving countries from the green list to the amber list, to the red list, if we have to do so.

"The priority is to continue the vaccine roll out and to protect the people of this country.”

He refused to be drawn further. “You’ve got to wait and see what the Joint Biosecurity Centre say and what the recommendations are about travel.”

He added the government was taking a cautious approach.

“We are going to try and allow people to travel as I know many people want to, but we’ve got to be cautious and we’ve got to continue to put countries on the red list, on the amber list, when that is necessary.

“The key thing I want to get over to everybody is looking at the data, two vaccines really are helpful in protecting you and your family against the virus.”