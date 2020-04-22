"We are getting enquiries daily to book our holiday let from June onwards," said Michelle in Cornwall.

"But we are worried there will be an influx of people coming away from the cities to tourism hotspots, which could bring a second wave [of coronavirus] to areas such as Cornwall – How will tourism in the UK be managed in the coming weeks?"



Responding to the question, Johnson, who was leading his first daily briefing for five weeks after himself succumbing to coronavirus, said he sympathised with everyone in the tourism industry "who has taken such a hit" – but warned the country could not risk a second wave of coronavirus.



"It’s been one of our jobs to make sure we look after businesses as far as we possibly can through our loans, support schemes and furlough scheme for workers," said Johnson. "Michelle, we’re going to make sure the UK bounces back as strongly and as fast as we can.



"But we’ve got to be sensible. I think the public has been very sensible so far in obeying the advice. It’s vital that does not fray, and we don’t see people starting to disregard what we are saying."