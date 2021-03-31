Johnson said there was still hope for travel from 17 May (Credit: Artur Tumasjan / Unsplash)

Boris Johnson has said the government has not "given up" on allowing people to travel overseas for leisure purposes from 17 May.

According to the government’s roadmap, 17 May is the earliest date from which international travel will resume, subject to the forthcoming report by the Global Travel Taskforce.

On Monday (5 April), Johnson said that when travel does resume, it will be governed by a new traffic light system with different entry requirements for arrivals based on the Covid risk in destinations colour-coded red, amber and green.

Arrivals from green list destinations are expected to still be subject to a pre-departure and post-arrival testing requirement, although the PM has hinted the standard for post-arrivals tests could be broadened to include cheaper lateral flow tests. Lateral flow tests are already acceptable for pre-departure tests.

Papers issued following the prime minister’s speech on Monday, though, urged holidaymakers not to book summer travel until the "picture is clearer".