Lee Hunt, managing director of Deben Travel, Jeanne Lally, managing director of Travel Bureau and Danny Waine, Abta’s head of membership, will join TTG news editor Jennifer Morris at 10:30am on Thursday, 13 May.

The session will see panellists share their experiences of facing the challenges of the Covid crisis, hear how they’ve looked after their own mental health and that of colleagues and explore the importance of wellbeing as a travel agent working through an incredibly tough time for the trade.

Find out more on TTG’s Facebook event page and make sure you click “attending” to set a reminder for the session.

The discussion forms part of the agenda for the first Get Travel Talking Week, taking place 10-14 May.

The five-day programme, a partnership between TTG Media and Abta LifeLine, aims to boost mental health awareness in the industry and put workplace wellbeing at the forefront.

Throughout the week there are opportunities for you, your colleagues and businesses to get involved. All content is free to access on the TTG website and across social media.