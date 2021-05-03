Travel industry staff are invited to lace up their trainers, stretch off and have some fun alongside the loveable fitness fanatic who has been keeping the UK active since the 1990s.

The session, taking place at 12:00-12:30pm on Wednesday (12 May), is being held during Get Travel Talking Week – which is aiming to boost mental health awareness in the industry and put workplace wellness in the spotlight.

Everyone is welcome to take attend no matter what your level of fitness or normal exercise routine.

Those wanting to interact with Mr Motivator and be coached through the session can sign up via Zoom (using the link below)

us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYudu2srj0pG9LDR0i_2MrQvy9sfMnpCXA7

The session will also be broadcast on the TTG website and the Get Travel Talking Week event page.