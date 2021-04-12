Join us for the latest TTG Seminar on April 22 at 2pm

Join us for the latest TTG Seminar on April 22 at 2pm

We might now have the government’s long-awaited Global Travel Taskforce report, but while it contains a multitude of plans for the resumption of international holidays, does it really signal the green light for travel this summer?

That’s the question TTG will be exploring in the latest TTG seminar next week.

Join us live and put your questions to industry experts as we explore what the government’s update means for the market this year and whether Brits will really be travelling in summer 2021.

The seminar will take place on the afternoon of April 22, beginning at 2pm with an analysis of the travel landscape by Travel Trade Consultancy director Martin Alcock, who will examine whether the next few months will be the saviour many in travel are hoping for, and how the travel landscape for the rest of 2021 has been shaped.

Later on, panel discussions will explore whether the government has created too many barriers for travel this summer, while luxury experts debate how quickly the market is likely to bounce back within this sector, in a panel led by TTG Luxury editor April Hutchinson.

TTG+ members can register to attend Agenda 2021 here.

Not a member of TTG+? Join from £5 a month by clicking here.