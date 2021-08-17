What do the next few months hold for the UK travel industry?
That’s the question the latest TTG seminar on September 2 will be addressing, as the sector braces for the end of furlough and the looming Atol deadline.
The seminar will begin at 2pm with a session by Chris Photi, head of travel and leisure at White Hart Associates, as he explores how government flip flopping on destinations and low consumer confidence impacted the summer appetite for travel – and what the market outlook now looks like for the rest of the year.
This will be followed by a session dedicated to the ski market as the industry looks ahead to the all important winter months, with ski specialists debating whether winter ‘21/’22 can “save the ski sector”. Speakers will include Diane Palumbo, sales and marketing director, Skiworld, Rupert Longsdon, founder and chief executive, Oxford Ski and Aaron Caddell, ski specialist Travel Counsellor.
After a short break, the seminar will return to explore the impacts of the end of the furlough scheme and what it means for the beleaguered travel industry, as speakers Kelly Cookes, leisure director at Advantage, Chris Rowles, chairman of Aito and Lee Hunt, managing director, Deben Travel, discuss concerns over mounting debts facing many businesses as numerous travel firms also brace for the Atol deadlines at the end of the month.
The seminar will conclude with a big interview with a speaker yet to be announced. It will end by 5.15pm.
As always the seminar will be a live event, held on TTG’s event platform, with live Q&As following each of the sessions to enable delegates to put their questions to the speakers.
TTG+ members can register to attend the seminar here
Not a member of TTG+? Join from £5 a month by clicking here.