How can the travel industry survive the summer? That’s the question TTG will be asking at the next Agenda 2021 seminar, taking place on 6 July at 2pm.

After the sector was dealt another severe blow yesterday (3 June) with the removal of Portugal from the green list, zero destinations added to the green list, and seven countries placed on the “red” list, the next Agenda 2021 seminar will explore exactly how travel operators are preparing to endure the months ahead.

Agenda 2021, in association with PwC UK, will analyse fresh consumer and trade research, examining the public – and trade - appetite for travel this summer, and how the industry is preparing to survive another summer of uncertainty.

Confirmed speakers include easyJet boss Johan Lundgren, Huw Merriman, chair of the transport select committee as well as David Trunkfield, hospitality and leisure leader, PwC UK.