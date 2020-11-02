At 10am today the industry is being urged to post the same tweet, aimed at chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The idea is to again drive home the message that the sector needs urgent support from the government.

The tweet will read:

International travel banned with 4 days’ notice = travel companies once again working around the clock to help customers, while having to hand over refunds. Many will fail without urgent sector-specific support @RishiSunak. #SaveTravel #SaveFutureTravel #Test4Travel

Download the image at the top of this article to save it and post it with your tweet.

Don’t forget to tag up to 10 news outlets by hovering over the "who’s in this photo" option, before posting. There are some suggestions in the below list, and perhaps add in your local paper/radio station.

@SkyNews

@SkyNewsBreak

@BBCNews

@BBCBreaking

@ITVNews

@Channel4News

@BBCBreakfast

@GMB

@Telegraph

@TelegraphTravel

@TheTimes

@TheSun

@MailOnline