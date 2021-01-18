This year might not have started out quite as we all hoped, but while the UK may be in the midst of lockdown three, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The UK is on target to vaccinate its most vulnerable by the middle of February – news that will be crucial in restoring confidence to the market. So what can we expect from the year ahead? Are travel businesses still banking on a Peaks? How might be the market be reshaped without this? And crucially, how can the industry get back to business and do what it does best – sell dreams?