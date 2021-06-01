TTG Media has relaunched its #SaveTravel campaign with a new Twitterstorm, which will take place at 4pm today (Friday 4 June).
It comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday (3 June) announced Portugal would be removed from the green list, and confirmed there would be no additions to the list. Another seven countries, meanwhile, have been placed on the government’s red list, including Egypt and Sri Lanka.
At the same time, the government has failed to indicate how it will support the UK travel industry through what is expected to be another extended pause in operations, with travel effectively shut down for a second consecutive year.
TTG believes enough is enough and is relaunching the #SaveTravel campaign, beginning with a template letter for readers to send to their MPs, which can be found here, alongside a Twitterstorm directed at Shapps and prime minister Boris Johnson taking place today at 4pm.
The tweet will read:
Enough is enough @grantshapps @borisjohnson. You have effectively shut down the UK travel industry for the second year in succession. Travel is not just about holidays, it’s about 1000s of jobs. We are asking you to step up, provide dedicated financial support – and #SaveTravel
To take part in the Twitterstorm, simply copy the above text and paste it into a tweet from your personal or business Twitter account, and publish it at 4pm today (4 June).
Click or tap on the images below to download new #SaveTravel assets which you can also include in your tweets.