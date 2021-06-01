It comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday (3 June) announced Portugal would be removed from the green list, and confirmed there would be no additions to the list. Another seven countries, meanwhile, have been placed on the government’s red list, including Egypt and Sri Lanka.

At the same time, the government has failed to indicate how it will support the UK travel industry through what is expected to be another extended pause in operations, with travel effectively shut down for a second consecutive year.

TTG believes enough is enough and is relaunching the #SaveTravel campaign, beginning with a template letter for readers to send to their MPs, which can be found here, alongside a Twitterstorm directed at Shapps and prime minister Boris Johnson taking place today at 4pm.