The free-to-attend event will take place from 2-4pm and feature panel discussions uncovering key market updates, training on eight destinations, as well as the opportunity to network with 9 hoteliers and a nature reserve offering active adventures in the Mexican Caribbean.

Plus, attendees will have the chance to take part in a competition to win a prize yet to be revealed.

The event is the first in a series of four “roadshows” taking place for different European markets.

Over the course of the afternoon, executive director of promotion at the Quintana Roo Tousim Board Lizzie Cole will talk about how the Mexican Caribbean has adapted to the new tourism landscape and share what the region is doing to prepare for welcoming back tourists, while the following hoteliers and nature reserve will be available for free-flowing one-to-one networking during dedicated sessions.

Hotel Xcaret México

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach

Omni Cancun Hotels and Villas

Las Nubes de Holbox

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

BlueBay Hotels & Resorts

Hilton Cancun All inclusive resort & waldorf Astoria Cancun

Secrets Aura Cozumel

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Rio Secreto nature reserve and activity park

Destinations featuring in the agent training include Grand Costa Maya, Riviera Maya, Maya Kaan, Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Isla Cozumel, Isla Mujeres and Holbox.

