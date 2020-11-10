TTG has teamed up with the Mexican Caribbean region, also known as Quintana Roo, to bring travel agents a virtual training event on the afternoon of 19 November
The free-to-attend event will take place from 2-4pm and feature panel discussions uncovering key market updates, training on eight destinations, as well as the opportunity to network with 9 hoteliers and a nature reserve offering active adventures in the Mexican Caribbean.
Plus, attendees will have the chance to take part in a competition to win a prize yet to be revealed.
The event is the first in a series of four “roadshows” taking place for different European markets.
Over the course of the afternoon, executive director of promotion at the Quintana Roo Tousim Board Lizzie Cole will talk about how the Mexican Caribbean has adapted to the new tourism landscape and share what the region is doing to prepare for welcoming back tourists, while the following hoteliers and nature reserve will be available for free-flowing one-to-one networking during dedicated sessions.
Destinations featuring in the agent training include Grand Costa Maya, Riviera Maya, Maya Kaan, Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Isla Cozumel, Isla Mujeres and Holbox.
The event will take place on TTG’s innovative and easy-to-use event platform. Find out more and register for free at ttgmedia.com/mexican-caribbean