Event next week marks the return of cruising from the UK and explores the industry's next steps

The UK cruise sector takes a huge step towards recovery next week, with the return of domestic ocean sailings. TTG’s latest seminar will examine what this milestone means for cruise lines and consumers after an unprecedented 14-month halt.

Hosted live at 2pm next Thursday (20 May) from onboard MSC Virtuosa, the first ship to restart in the UK, the Cruising into a new era seminar will hear insights from across the industry from agents and analysts to cruise line chiefs readying for their brand’s return.

In an opening presentation hosted by leading cruise and tourism researcher Jennifer Holland, we’ll explore how the needs of cruise customers have changed since the pandemic and where are the opportunities to attract the next generation of cruise travellers.

Join Celebrity Cruise’s vice-president EMEA Jo Rzymowska, Fred Olsen managing director Peter Deer and Jason Daniels, owner of cruise specialist agency Cruise Circle, to assess the demand for UK summer itineraries and what challenges still lie ahead as the industry looks to sail further afield.

The seminar will also explore river cruising’s return amid uncertain times for overseas travel with AmaWaterways managing director Jamie Loizou, A-Rosa managing director Lucia Rowe and Riviera Travel chief executive Phil Hullah, plus we’ll hear from MSC Cruises’ UK and Ireland boss Antonio Paradiso as his line prepares to make its own piece of industry history.

A full agenda for the seminar (taking place 2-5pm on 20 May) can be found here.

