What a difference 75 days makes. I don’t believe we have seen a global shock this bad since the outbreak of the first Gulf War almost 30 years ago.



That was certainly the only time previously I have seen clients report zero revenue months. The skills and experiences learned then are very valuable commodities today.



We have spent much of the last 10 days talking to dozens of clients in multiple sectors and with multiple niches on the effects of coronavirus on their businesses, while at the same time preparing for the likelihood of an office shutdown.



As we hurtle into what will be a very depressing period, I want to summarise what we are seeing into a dozen key points.