Dewing took up the role on Tuesday (1 June)

Dewing took up the role on Tuesday (1 June)

Jos Dewing has been appointed Aurora Expeditions’ first UK managing director, tasked with "spearheading" the Australian expedition line’s growth in the UK market.

Dewing brings more than 20 years travel, cruise, and expedition experience to the role, said Aurora, along with significant leadership, sales and marketing acumen.



He is a former managing director of The Cruise Line, global managing director of Voyages to Antiquity, and was UK strategic lead for SeaDream; latterly, Dewing has pursued a number of consultancy roles with various travel firms.



Dewing said he was honoured and excited to be joining Aurora as it prepares to launch its second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, in October.



"I’ve had a lifelong passion for the polar regions and responsible, small-ship expedition voyaging, and my core values align perfectly with those of Aurora Expeditions.



"I cannot wait to unlock new and exciting initiatives in the fast-moving UK market, as well as continue to build on the exceptional service already provided to our valued expeditioners and trade partners."