Journey Latin America has expanded its range of "trailblazer" holidays to 10 in readiness of an eventual resumption of travel to the region, and is also gearing up to launch a new group tours brochure to capitalise on demand for 2022/23 getaways.

The Latin America specialist’s trailblazer trips are designed to offer travellers the opportunity to be among the first to return, safely, to some of the region’s most destinations, many of which have been off-limits for more than a year now.



JLA debuted the range last October, offering trips to Cuban capital Havana. By January, it had added Chile and Uruguay itineraries. These were followed by trips to Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru, and latterly Costa Rica and Brazil.



Trailblazer itineraries range from eight to 15 days, with a ten-day trip to Cuba leading in from £1,690pp. Trailblazer Uruguay (11 days) leads in from £1,982pp and Trailblazer Colombia (12 days) from £2,420pp, with a 14-day Ecuador and Galapagos trip available from £6,990pp, all excluding flights.



Meanwhile, JLA is preparing to launch a new group tours brochure, offering 2022 and 2023 departures across its classic tours and discovery journeys. It includes two brand new tours; Magellanic (12 days from £3,869pp, based on two sharing) and Toucanet (nine days from £2,276pp, based on two sharing).