With Europe and North America’s winter 2021 ski seasons in doubt, Journey Latin America is offering keen skiers the opportunity to get their fix this year – in the Andes.

The operator has created a new ski-focused itinerary tapping into Chile’s growing ski and winter sports sector, with the season running from during the European summer.



Its 12-day Active Chile: Andean skiing and desert adventures trip leads in from £5,811pp, excluding international flights, and features four nights at the country’s Portillo ski resort.



Guests will also spend five nights in the Atacama desert and another two in Chile’s cosmopolitan capital Santiago.



The holiday will operate from July to September to coincide with the ski season, and is available to book for 2021, pending Covid travel restrictions being lifted.