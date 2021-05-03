Judges for The Travel Industry Awards by TTG are revealed

As entries for The Travel Industry Awards by TTG, in association with Virgin Atlantic gather pace, we can now reveal the list of judges taking part.

The stellar line-up includes leaders across the industry from companies including tour operators, cruise lines, consultancy firms, charities and travel agencies.

These judges will decide upon overall winners for each category, when they participate on panels this July.

Judges for 2021 include: PwC’s hospitality and leisure leader, David Trunkfield; White Hart Associates’ head of travel and leisure, Chris Photi; Elegant Resorts’ managing director, Lisa Fitzell; The Travel Foundation’s chief executive, Jeremy Sampson and Jeanette Linfoot Associates’ Jeanette Linfoot.



The full list of judges participating can be found here.



The entry deadline for the awards is this Friday, 14 May, so it’s time to make sure your entry is looking sharp and ready to impress the judges. If you need inspiration you can read tips on creating the best possible entry, for suppliers here and for agents here.