Julia Bradbury, who returned from her second trip to the Central American destination last year, has been named one of the UK ambassadors for the Costa Rica Sanctuary tourism recovery campaign.

The campaign has a dedicated hub at costarica-sanctuary.com, which is designed to host consumer-driven content across five pillars: culture, adventure, wellness, nature and wildlife, and sustainability.

Contributors are being asked to explain how they “found their sanctuary” in Costa Rica, with Bradbury explaining as much during an Instagram Live hosted on the hub.

“It’s a really special country and it’s one of those places you never forget once you’ve been there,” she said.

“I did some of the most incredible walking of my life in Costa Rica because it was so unusual – you’re in amongst the forest canopies, walking along the hanging bridges and there’s so much wildlife to see [such as] monkeys and sloths. It is a walk unlike any other, it’s utterly magical.”

Bradbury went on to explain that her saying – “you can feel and learn about the soul of the country through the soles of your shoes” – rings true in Costa Rica.

“It’s not all about adventure either, there’s a lot of peace and sanctuary to be found in Costa Rica too,” she added.

The Costa Rica Sanctuary campaign has been rolled out in the UK, Spain, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

“We want to position our country as an ‘aspirational’ destination, a ‘sanctuary’ in the middle of the global pandemic,” said Gustavo Segura Sancho, Costa Rica’s tourism minister.

“Those willing to travel should really count on Costa Rica – a place with no real crowds and where the vast majority of activities take place outdoors.”