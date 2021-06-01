Destinations like Malaga are seeing far fewer UK flights this month

Destinations like Malaga are seeing far fewer UK flights this month

The number of airline seats on sale between the UK and Spain is down nearly 75% this month compared with pre-pandemic levels.

New figures from OAG show 1.4 million seats on the market in June, a fall of 73.4% compared with June 2019.

However, UK-Spain also recorded the biggest jump in capacity globally when this month was compared with last. The 185% rise is likely due to airlines anticipating the reopening of Spain to UK visitors, a hope the UK government has now dashed.

UK Portugal seats, at 693,000, are a third fewer than in 2019. The stats show how airlines were also caught out by the country being placed on the amber list, with a 167% increase having been planned for this month.

Similarly, UK-Greece services are down 59% on June 2019 at 557,000 seats, while UK-US has plummeted 82% since 2019, with just 431,000 available this month.

OAG said: “Global capacity has taken a step up in June, reaching 37.3% below 2019 levels.

“Carriers have added 10.8% more seats this month versus last month, equivalent to 30.8 million more seats.

“Much of this is being added in Europe, where there are 21.4 million seats in anticipation of summer leisure travel taking some steps towards recovery.”