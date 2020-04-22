Fears around the spread of Covid-19 saw the famous 26.2 mile running event cancelled this year.

Instead, the public are being asked to complete any activity based around the numbers two and six for charity so long as it is within governmental lockdown restrictions.

The initiative has been launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the London Marathon this year and to support charities which have lost a substantial fundraising opportunity.

"The 2.6 Challenge is a national initiative designed to bring everyone together to have some fun in the light of the current circumstances and raise money for good causes," said Fiona Jeffery, founder and chairman of Just a Drop, which is currently working in Africa, Asia and Latin America to train people in handwashing and soap-making.



She added: "The coronavirus outbreak is affecting everyone, everywhere, but imagine trying to defend yourself against the virus when you don’t have access to proper handwashing facilities and soap or attend health clinics with no running water and adequate sanitation. That is scary!"



Visit www.justadrop.org/Event/26-challenge to find out more.