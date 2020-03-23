A water charity has launched a new fundraising challenge for any locked-down Brits attempting a DIY haircut.
Just a Drop, a charity which aims to provide communities around the world with safe water and sanitation, is urging anyone attempting an at-home haircut to donate what it would usually cost at the hairdressers.
After the lop, Just a Drop has asked everyone to share the videos and photos online alongside #JustAHaircut and nominate three friends to do the same.
It is currently working in Africa, Asia and Latin America to train people in handwashing and soap-making, helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
View Just a Drop’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/JustaHaircut
Anyone who completes the challenge should also email alice.mellar@justadrop.org with their pictures and video.
Need a haircut? Try our #JustaHaircut Challenge to support Just a Drop's #coronavirus response worldwide!
It's easy:
1. Cut your hair and film yourself
2. Donate the cost of your usual haircut: https://t.co/7HWUvXuxJW
3. Share your videos online and nominate 3 friends
