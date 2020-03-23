Just a Drop, a charity which aims to provide communities around the world with safe water and sanitation, is urging anyone attempting an at-home haircut to donate what it would usually cost at the hairdressers.

After the lop, Just a Drop has asked everyone to share the videos and photos online alongside #JustAHaircut and nominate three friends to do the same.

It is currently working in Africa, Asia and Latin America to train people in handwashing and soap-making, helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

View Just a Drop’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/JustaHaircut

Anyone who completes the challenge should also email alice.mellar@justadrop.org with their pictures and video.