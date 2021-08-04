Clive Dix, the interim chairman of the taskforce from January to April, told The Telegraph that the current border arrangements are too complicated given the number of UK adults who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said the current green, amber and red system should be replaced with a list of countries that people would have to quarantine from when returning to the UK.

"It’s simple and it’s not too onerous. It allows for people to have more freedom, basically," Dix told The Telegraph.

"I think the current system probably means people who are slightly poorer in society struggle to be able to do any travel abroad and I think that’s unfair."

Last month, the World Travel and Tourism Council called on the government to ditch the "failed and damaging" traffic light system and Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of persisting with a system that "doesn’t work".