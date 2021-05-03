Solo specialist operator Just You has launched a range of 11 UK tours, with 2021 and 2022 departures.

The trips, the firm said, will take in the UK’s heritage, countryside and architecture. Breaks lead in from £899 and can be secured on a £21 deposit.



"Our customers are eager to get back to what they love, and that is enjoying fantastic guided holidays in the company of likeminded people," said Alastair Campbell, managing director of Just You parent G Touring.



"We are seeing huge demand for our UK tours, so this is the perfect time to launch our UK collection of 11 tours for our customers who have been patiently waiting to get travelling once again.



“We have handpicked the hotels for each of our UK tours so our customers are able to soak up the local ambience and have somewhere comfortable to relax at the end of each day."