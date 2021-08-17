Just You, which is part of G Touring, saw its first tour resume on Monday (23 August) with a five-day trip to Bath and Bristol, while a second itinerary around the Kent countryside is also now on the road.

Head of sales Sarah Weetman said: “Everyone at Just You is so excited to welcome our wonderful customers back on tour with us. We have all waited so long to get back to what we all love, and we are finally here.

“Our UK tours have proven to be really popular; our customers really want to be back together sharing their experiences and exploring everything that our tours have to offer.”

The Highlights of Bath & Bristol trip includes visits to the two West Country cities, while the Kent tour runs from Whitstable to Broadstairs and features calls at several seaside towns and the Viking Coastal trail.

Just You will also be operating a series of other UK trips including tours of Staffordshire, Oxford and Shakespeare’s Stratford, and Yorkshire.