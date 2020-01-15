The CCC’s report, released on Thursday (23 January), suggests taxing greenhouse gas-emitting industries to help achieve a net zero carbon UK.



The committee advises the government on emissions targets. Boris Johnson might have taken steps to discount shipping and aviation from net zero targets, but the findings from the CCC cannot be ignored.



Its report recommends measures for changing UK land use in order to achieve a net zero UK. Among its suggestions are plans for afforestation and agro-forestry.



Most importantly, the report suggests funding for the above should come from “greenhouse gas-emitting industries” such as “fossil fuel providers and airlines”. This is welcome news.

For some time now, Responsible Travel has been pushing for an extra aviation tax. Airlines currently pass tax onto the consumer; Airline Passenger Duty (APD) is paid for by the traveller. It is nowhere near as great as taxes faced by, say, the automotive industry, because aviation fuel isn’t taxed.



We have long argued the airline industry should not be exempt from tax. The polluter should pay, and, as the CCC suggests, the money should be spent to achieve the UK’s legally binding target of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.