Those support systems are being relied upon now more than ever. Here are our tips.



If possible, create a 24/7 forum to talk to your peers and colleagues no matter the time zone or wherever you are in the world, meaning that even when working remotely, you’re never alone.



At Travel Counsellors we use internal online forums to tap into a wider community of like-minded people, and have focused on creating dedicated “online” spaces for positivity.

TCs and colleagues can post good news and success stories, plus hints and tips on keeping a positive mindset. There’s only one rule – be kind and always keep it positive.



We also employ a personal counsellor for dedicated support, plus nearly 100 colleagues have completed Mental Health First Aid courses on how to spot the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions.