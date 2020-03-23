As one of the first companies to launch the concept of running a travel business from home or shared offices, we have nurtured a culture with a real sense of helping each other through thick and thin from afar, supported by practical and holistic programmes.
Those support systems are being relied upon now more than ever. Here are our tips.
If possible, create a 24/7 forum to talk to your peers and colleagues no matter the time zone or wherever you are in the world, meaning that even when working remotely, you’re never alone.
At Travel Counsellors we use internal online forums to tap into a wider community of like-minded people, and have focused on creating dedicated “online” spaces for positivity.
TCs and colleagues can post good news and success stories, plus hints and tips on keeping a positive mindset. There’s only one rule – be kind and always keep it positive.
We also employ a personal counsellor for dedicated support, plus nearly 100 colleagues have completed Mental Health First Aid courses on how to spot the signs and symptoms of mental health conditions.
In response to the current climate, we’ve created a dedicated support package for TC business owners.
This includes help and advice on managing finances and budgeting, highlights UK government support available, includes top tips from fellow TCs, plus recommended reads for mind, body and soul.
It also includes advice on stress management, keeping active and eating healthily, and features apps to practice mental wellbeing exercises.
While “virtual hugs” are replacing real ones, the sense of care is still there.
Life will go back to normal, though, and we’re already looking forward to those face-to-face interactions.
We will always be stronger by sticking together.
Karen Morris is operations director at Travel Counsellors.