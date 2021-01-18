Azam's travel and aviation team at Kemp Little will become part of Deloitte Legal

Law firm Kemp Little’s travel and aviation team, led by Farina Azam, has joined Deloitte Legal.

More than 80 lawyers, including 29 partners, are among the 114 Kemp Little employees joining the firm, doubling Deloitte Legal’s lawyer headcount.



It comes after Deloitte Legal completed its acquisition of the technology and digital media-focused firm.



Alistair Pritchard, Deloitte’s lead partner for travel and aviation, said: “This transaction brings a fantastic travel and aviation legal team into Deloitte, led by Farina Azam.



"Farina is extremely well respected across the travel industry, and her expertise and relationships will be a significant addition to our practice. I’ve known Farina for a long time and am really looking forward to working with her.



"Her team will complement our existing legal aviation team, which focuses on airlines, aircraft leasing and maintenance contracts.”